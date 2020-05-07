Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 443,985 Shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 79.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 443,985 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Century Communities worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Century Communities by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $15.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Century Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Century Communities stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 423,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,955. Century Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $719.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.77.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $602.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Century Communities Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

