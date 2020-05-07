Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 518 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,694 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $7.08 on Thursday, reaching $304.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,302,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,001,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.49. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32. The company has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.43.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

