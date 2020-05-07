Hodges Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 41.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,595 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 16.5% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 178.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 310,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the first quarter worth about $1,500,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

DIOD traded up $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $48.21. 198,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,092. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.36. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $59.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 12.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, VP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $156,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 33,102 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $1,603,460.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,530.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,763 shares of company stock worth $4,337,559 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

