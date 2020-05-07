Hoertkorn Richard Charles Reduces Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 6.0% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $476,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. NS Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. TheStreet downgraded Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.74.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.35. 53,736,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,731,232. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $195.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

