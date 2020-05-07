Home Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Home Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Home Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

NASDAQ HBCP traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,637. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.01. The company has a market cap of $211.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.69. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $24.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.36 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 7.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBCP. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

In related news, Director Michael P. Maraist bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Maraist bought 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,000 shares of company stock worth $319,263 in the last 90 days. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

