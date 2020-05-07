Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $45,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HON traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.04. 2,348,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.88.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

