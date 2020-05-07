HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including C-Patex, HitBTC, Fatbtc and Bleutrade. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $6,284.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.21 or 0.00796092 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00039944 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027586 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00268904 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00153227 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 256.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000915 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002124 BTC.

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, C-Patex, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, Fatbtc and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

