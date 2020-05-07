Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.56 million. Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 37.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:IAG remained flat at $$3.61 during trading on Thursday. 4,661,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,311,510. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. Iamgold has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $4.16.

IAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.75 price target on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $4.00 target price on shares of Iamgold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Iamgold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Finally, CSFB set a $3.25 price objective on Iamgold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.91.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

