Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 18.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

ITW stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.95. 1,324,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $190.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

