Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.95. 1,324,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $190.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.10. The company has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITW. Gordon Haskett raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Earnings History for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit