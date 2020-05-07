Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Announces Earnings Results

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.95. 1,324,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $190.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.10. The company has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITW. Gordon Haskett raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

