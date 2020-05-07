Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3291 per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Industrias Bachoco has decreased its dividend by an average of 100.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE IBA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.75. 12,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.00. Industrias Bachoco has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $801.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

IBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

