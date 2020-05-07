Information Services Corp (ISV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on July 15th

Information Services Corp (TSE:ISV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE:ISV traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.22, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.45. Information Services has a fifty-two week low of C$12.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.07.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$37.94 million during the quarter.

ISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Information Services from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. CIBC dropped their price target on Information Services from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registries, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory that plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

