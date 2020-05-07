Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 102.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 5.9% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.82 on Thursday, hitting $221.82. 38,307,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,041,004. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $237.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

