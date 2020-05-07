iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $36.08. 36,875,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,648,258. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average of $41.04. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.