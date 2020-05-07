iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 171.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,018,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 643,240 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.1% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.37% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $116,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alley Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC now owns 416,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,669,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 70,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 35,062 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 115,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,232,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.54. 29,669,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,947,543. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.95. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.