iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $125.54. 29,669,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,947,543. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.95. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.