iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Raised by TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC

TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 3.4% of TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,416,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,091,000 after purchasing an additional 871,892 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,764,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,643,000 after purchasing an additional 248,635 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,243,000 after purchasing an additional 280,607 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,497,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,497.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,049,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,771 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.45. 27,381,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,863,609. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.