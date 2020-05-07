Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Itron had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.3–0.1 EPS and its Q2 guidance to ($0.30-0.10) EPS.

NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.53. Itron has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $88.32.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $285,093.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,823.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,704.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,472 shares of company stock valued at $999,631 over the last three months. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

