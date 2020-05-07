J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) Trading Up 6.3%

J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) was up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.20, approximately 212,800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 123,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J Alexanders from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $63.44 million during the quarter. J Alexanders had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 7.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAX. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J Alexanders by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of J Alexanders by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of J Alexanders by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J Alexanders during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J Alexanders by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 795,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 37,740 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX)

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill.

