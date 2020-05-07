JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG) announced a interim dividend on Monday, May 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.548 per share on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from JANUS/IDR UNRESTR’s previous interim dividend of $0.52.

JHG traded down A$0.89 ($0.63) during trading on Thursday, hitting A$27.53 ($19.52). The stock had a trading volume of 331,109 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$28.00 and its 200 day moving average price is A$33.66. JANUS/IDR UNRESTR has a twelve month low of A$20.68 ($14.67) and a twelve month high of A$41.32 ($29.30).

In other news, insider Jeffrey Diermeier bought 5,000 shares of JANUS/IDR UNRESTR stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$14.02 ($9.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,075.00 ($49,698.58).

About JANUS/IDR UNRESTR

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Dividend History for JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG)

Receive News & Ratings for JANUS/IDR UNRESTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JANUS/IDR UNRESTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit