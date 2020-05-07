JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG) announced a interim dividend on Monday, May 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.548 per share on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from JANUS/IDR UNRESTR’s previous interim dividend of $0.52.

JHG traded down A$0.89 ($0.63) during trading on Thursday, hitting A$27.53 ($19.52). The stock had a trading volume of 331,109 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$28.00 and its 200 day moving average price is A$33.66. JANUS/IDR UNRESTR has a twelve month low of A$20.68 ($14.67) and a twelve month high of A$41.32 ($29.30).

Get JANUS/IDR UNRESTR alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey Diermeier bought 5,000 shares of JANUS/IDR UNRESTR stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$14.02 ($9.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,075.00 ($49,698.58).

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for JANUS/IDR UNRESTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JANUS/IDR UNRESTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.