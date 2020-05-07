Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

NYSE:JLL traded up $6.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.95. 400,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,126. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.56. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.