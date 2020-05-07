Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $391.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.07.

Shares of DPZ traded down $5.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $367.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,135. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $387.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $342.15 and a 200 day moving average of $305.55. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.36.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $10,837,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,538 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,278. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Domino`s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

