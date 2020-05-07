Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,116 Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ferro in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Skyline Asset Management LP grew its stake in Ferro by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 757,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after acquiring an additional 114,300 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Ferro from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of FOE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 496,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.73 million, a P/E ratio of 136.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.79. Ferro Co. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $16.38.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09). Ferro had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $245.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Ferro’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

