Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 94.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,226 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $65,413.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,823 shares of company stock worth $780,709. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. G.Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.59.

NYSE ROK traded up $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $191.02. The stock had a trading volume of 647,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $209.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

