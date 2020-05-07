Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 33.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,949 shares during the quarter. Crown accounts for approximately 2.6% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Crown by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,111,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,842,000 after purchasing an additional 142,012 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Crown by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,767,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,547 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,083,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,704,000 after buying an additional 57,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,448,000 after buying an additional 69,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,314,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of CCK traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,071. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Crown had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.