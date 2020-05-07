Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPS traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 533,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,741. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.31. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.