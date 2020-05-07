Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Makes New $4.61 Million Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 63,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,744,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

NOBL traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.21. 675,562 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.10. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

