Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,045 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH makes up approximately 1.8% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,370,000 after purchasing an additional 213,426 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,368,000 after buying an additional 534,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,179,000 after acquiring an additional 331,385 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $537,278,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,422,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,566,000 after acquiring an additional 76,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,430.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,337,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,546. The company has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 80.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $168.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.06.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. New Street Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

