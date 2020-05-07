Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE makes up approximately 1.3% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,190,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,430,000 after buying an additional 113,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,259,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,941,000 after purchasing an additional 151,030 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,562,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,180,000 after buying an additional 487,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,604,000 after buying an additional 67,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,731.5% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,395,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,817,000 after buying an additional 1,366,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,475. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.56. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total transaction of $26,328.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,229.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $396,513.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,474 shares of company stock valued at $26,248,029 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

