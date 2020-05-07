Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 500.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Docusign during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Docusign by 65.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Docusign stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,750,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,305. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Docusign Inc has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $119.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.49 and its 200-day moving average is $79.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOCU. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.69.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $153,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 477,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,736,009.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $701,053.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,974,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 746,005 shares of company stock worth $61,225,487 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

