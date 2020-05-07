Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,720 Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLTL. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLTL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.96. 91,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,980. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.75. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $109.26.

