KBC Group NV Acquires 50,946 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,196 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,946 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $48,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.35.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.00. 1,631,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,247. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 191.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.88. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

