KBC Group NV Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 809,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 454,192 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $53,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after buying an additional 36,926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.77.

Shares of SBUX traded up $3.04 on Thursday, reaching $76.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,354,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,831,162. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.59 and a 200-day moving average of $81.41.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

