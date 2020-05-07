KBC Group NV Decreases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80,746 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $45,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 60,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 35,721 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.19.

GILD traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $77.61. 13,475,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,453,203. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.01 and its 200-day moving average is $69.26. The company has a market cap of $98.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.72. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $204,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,537 shares of company stock valued at $7,746,113. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

