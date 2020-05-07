KBC Group NV Has $31.56 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,733 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $31,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Cfra cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JMP Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,348,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,260,857. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.47. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $57.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.