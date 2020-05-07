KBC Group NV Has $38.21 Million Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,474 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.10% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $38,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth about $378,296,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,407,000 after buying an additional 4,973,929 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,242,000 after buying an additional 1,966,320 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,706,510,000 after buying an additional 1,764,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,003,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,417,000 after buying an additional 746,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Shares of NEM traded up $2.13 on Thursday, reaching $64.56. 7,031,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,117,677. The firm has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.06.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $528,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,077.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $180,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,908,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,401 shares of company stock worth $1,895,618. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.