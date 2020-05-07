KBC Group NV Lowers Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 348,656 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 93,265 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $28,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 268.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,570 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXPI traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,336,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,627. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $139.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.21. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.22, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.92.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

