KBC Group NV Sells 122,768 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 352,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 122,768 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.8% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $100,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $693,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $339.08. 1,795,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,856. The company has a 50 day moving average of $307.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.95. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $346.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $134.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

