KBC Group NV Sells 18,485 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,485 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $32,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $684,423,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,138,000 after purchasing an additional 536,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,251,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,767,000 after purchasing an additional 419,180 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,464,000 after purchasing an additional 373,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 6,858.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 351,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,655,000 after purchasing an additional 346,749 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $573.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.63.

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares in the company, valued at $76,234,293.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total transaction of $1,629,134.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,139 shares of company stock valued at $10,479,704 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $10.29 on Thursday, hitting $514.25. The stock had a trading volume of 862,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,494. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $460.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $546.54. The stock has a market cap of $107.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.