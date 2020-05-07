KBC Group NV Sells 75,447 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,447 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $35,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,540. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $141.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.57 and a 200-day moving average of $125.13.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.40%.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $1,308,330.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,166.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.90.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

