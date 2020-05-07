Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

NASDAQ KELYB traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 700. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $29.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $606.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Earnings History for Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Comments


