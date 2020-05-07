Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:KRYS traded up $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $56.04. The stock had a trading volume of 83,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,552. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.02. The company has a quick ratio of 58.88, a current ratio of 46.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $915.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.88 and a beta of 1.11.
In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $26,491.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,948,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,345,900.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.
Krystal Biotech Company Profile
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.
