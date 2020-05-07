Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:KRYS traded up $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $56.04. The stock had a trading volume of 83,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,552. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.02. The company has a quick ratio of 58.88, a current ratio of 46.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $915.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $26,491.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,948,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,345,900.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.