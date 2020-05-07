La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million.

NASDAQ:LJPC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.45. 1,620,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,496. The firm has a market cap of $203.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.68. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LJPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

