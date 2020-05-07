Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $32.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 million.

NASDAQ:LBC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 125,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,652. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71. The company has a market cap of $505.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Luther Burbank has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LBC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Luther Burbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Luther Burbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luther Burbank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.