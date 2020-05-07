Lutz Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lutz Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,707 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $24,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,388,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,388,000 after buying an additional 457,631 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,479,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 822.6% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 473,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after buying an additional 421,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,186,000 after acquiring an additional 411,886 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $158.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,637. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.38. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

