Lutz Financial Services LLC Invests $476,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lutz Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,350,232 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,883,000 after acquiring an additional 736,028 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after acquiring an additional 723,775 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,522,000 after acquiring an additional 598,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $95,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.00. 36,217,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,257,336. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $237.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

