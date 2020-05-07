Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Marine Products has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Marine Products has a payout ratio of 71.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marine Products to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

Shares of NYSE MPX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.11. 3,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,651. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77. Marine Products has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $320.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $59.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.16 million. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 31.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marine Products will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPX shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Marine Products from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

