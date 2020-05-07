Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Trading 6% Higher

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.95 and last traded at $85.98, 4,032,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 5,188,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.11.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Instinet lowered their target price on Marriott International from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Marriott International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,777,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 1,042.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

