Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Trading 6% Higher

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.95 and last traded at $85.98, 4,032,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 5,188,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.11.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Instinet lowered their target price on Marriott International from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Marriott International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,777,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 1,042.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

