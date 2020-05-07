Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Raised to $95.00 at Oppenheimer

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.70.

Match Group stock traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,697,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,527. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. Match Group has a 52 week low of $44.74 and a 52 week high of $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.42.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.02 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 208.35%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Match Group will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,877,669.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 12,130,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $996,031,000 after buying an additional 2,674,978 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Match Group in the first quarter worth about $111,457,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,769,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Match Group in the first quarter worth about $30,092,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Match Group by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,442,000 after buying an additional 444,253 shares during the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

