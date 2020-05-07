Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Position Increased by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,372,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,114,502 shares during the quarter. Mattel comprises about 5.7% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Mattel worth $399,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAT. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Mattel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 64,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 94,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on MAT. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,526,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,775,373. Mattel Inc has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). Mattel had a negative return on equity of 33.05% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $594.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mattel Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

